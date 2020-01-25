Listen Live Sports

South Dakota 91, Oral Roberts 80

January 25, 2020 7:03 pm
 
ORAL ROBERTS (11-9)

Burns 4-9 2-2 10, Nzekwesi 12-16 3-3 27, Abmas 9-22 3-3 24, Kearns 1-6 0-0 2, Fuqua 3-6 2-2 9, Obanor 1-5 4-4 6, Lazenby 0-0 2-2 2, Lacis 0-1 0-0 0, Lufile 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 16-16 80.

SOUTH DAKOTA (14-8)

Simpson 5-11 6-7 17, Hagedorn 10-14 5-5 31, Umude 4-10 3-5 13, Kelley 1-5 2-2 4, Peterson 3-3 2-2 9, Armstrong 3-6 2-2 8, Chisom 2-2 1-2 5, Goodrick 0-1 4-4 4, Kamateros 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 25-29 91.

Halftime_South Dakota 45-42. 3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 4-19 (Abmas 3-9, Fuqua 1-1, Burns 0-1, Lacis 0-1, Nzekwesi 0-1, Obanor 0-1, Kearns 0-5), South Dakota 10-25 (Hagedorn 6-8, Umude 2-7, Peterson 1-1, Simpson 1-5, Armstrong 0-2, Kelley 0-2). Fouled Out_Abmas, Fuqua. Rebounds_Oral Roberts 28 (Nzekwesi 9), South Dakota 30 (Hagedorn 9). Assists_Oral Roberts 6 (Fuqua 2), South Dakota 14 (Simpson, Peterson 4). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 25, South Dakota 17. A_1,752 (6,000).

