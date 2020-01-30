South Dakota 93, Denver 87

SOUTH DAKOTA (15-8)

Umude 9-19 4-7 23, Simpson 4-7 8-9 17, Peterson 4-9 8-12 16, Hagedorn 5-7 6-7 20, Kelley 4-9 0-0 11, Armstrong 1-2 0-0 3, Goodrick 1-3 1-2 3, Chisom 0-1 0-0 0, Johns 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 27-37 93.

DENVER (5-18)

Gatlin 2-8 1-2 6, Eastmond 5-9 3-4 15, Murkey 10-16 7-9 28, Kurnaz 1-3 3-4 6, Townsend 5-8 6-7 16, Jones 3-5 3-6 9, Nzekwesi 1-2 0-0 2, Green 1-1 1-2 3, McGlashan 0-0 0-0 0, Bickham 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 24-34 87.

Halftime_41-41. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 10-24 (Hagedorn 4-5, Kelley 3-7, Armstrong 1-1, Simpson 1-4, Umude 1-5, Johns 0-1, Peterson 0-1), Denver 5-14 (Eastmond 2-3, Murkey 1-2, Kurnaz 1-3, Gatlin 1-4, Nzekwesi 0-1, Townsend 0-1). Fouled Out_Kelley, Townsend, Jones. Rebounds_South Dakota 34 (Umude 13), Denver 29 (Townsend 8). Assists_South Dakota 14 (Peterson 5), Denver 7 (Eastmond 4). Total Fouls_South Dakota 25, Denver 30. A_805 (7,200).

