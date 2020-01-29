South Florida 66, Tulane 52

SOUTH FLORIDA (9-12)

Collins 4-7 4-5 14, Dawson 4-8 2-2 13, Durr 4-7 0-0 8, Castaneda 0-5 0-0 0, Rideau 6-10 0-1 14, Akec 4-6 2-3 10, Brown 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 1-1 0-2 2, Maricevic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 8-13 66.

TULANE (10-10)

Thomas 4-13 0-1 11, Thompson 6-9 4-6 18, Walker 2-7 1-2 6, Days 1-1 0-0 2, Hightower 1-6 6-8 9, Zhang 2-7 0-0 4, Russell 1-3 0-0 2, McGee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 11-17 52.

Halftime_South Florida 26-23. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 8-24 (Dawson 3-6, Collins 2-4, Rideau 2-4, Brown 1-5, Akec 0-1, Castaneda 0-4), Tulane 7-25 (Thomas 3-8, Thompson 2-4, Hightower 1-2, Walker 1-5, Russell 0-2, Zhang 0-4). Rebounds_South Florida 38 (Collins, Durr, Akec 8), Tulane 18 (Thomas, Thompson, Days 3). Assists_South Florida 14 (Collins 4), Tulane 10 (Thompson 4). Total Fouls_South Florida 17, Tulane 14.

