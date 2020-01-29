Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

South Florida 66, Tulane 52

January 29, 2020 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

SOUTH FLORIDA (9-12)

Collins 4-7 4-5 14, Dawson 4-8 2-2 13, Durr 4-7 0-0 8, Castaneda 0-5 0-0 0, Rideau 6-10 0-1 14, Akec 4-6 2-3 10, Brown 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 1-1 0-2 2, Maricevic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 8-13 66.

TULANE (10-10)

Thomas 4-13 0-1 11, Thompson 6-9 4-6 18, Walker 2-7 1-2 6, Days 1-1 0-0 2, Hightower 1-6 6-8 9, Zhang 2-7 0-0 4, Russell 1-3 0-0 2, McGee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 11-17 52.

Halftime_South Florida 26-23. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 8-24 (Dawson 3-6, Collins 2-4, Rideau 2-4, Brown 1-5, Akec 0-1, Castaneda 0-4), Tulane 7-25 (Thomas 3-8, Thompson 2-4, Hightower 1-2, Walker 1-5, Russell 0-2, Zhang 0-4). Rebounds_South Florida 38 (Collins, Durr, Akec 8), Tulane 18 (Thomas, Thompson, Days 3). Assists_South Florida 14 (Collins 4), Tulane 10 (Thompson 4). Total Fouls_South Florida 17, Tulane 14.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen conduct field training in subzero temperatures

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck