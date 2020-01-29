Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Southeast Mo., Morehead St. look to end streaks

January 29, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Southeast Missouri (4-17, 0-8) vs. Morehead State (9-12, 3-5)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State looks to extend Southeast Missouri’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Southeast Missouri’s last OVC win came against the Tennessee State Tigers 89-74 on Feb. 28, 2019. Morehead State has dropped its last four games against conference opponents.

TEAM LEADERS: Jordan Walker is averaging 13.4 points to lead the charge for the Eagles. Djimon Henson is also a primary contributor, accounting for 10 points per game. The Redhawks have been led by Alex Caldwell, who is averaging 11.2 points.

Advertisement

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Redhawks have scored 66.6 points per game to Ohio Valley opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 62.8 per game they managed against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ALEX: Caldwell has connected on 33.3 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.5 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

STREAK STATS: Southeast Missouri has dropped its last 11 road games, scoring 60.5 points and allowing 75.8 points during those contests. Morehead State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 71.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Redhawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Morehead State has an assist on 32 of 71 field goals (45.1 percent) over its previous three contests while Southeast Missouri has assists on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Southeast Missouri has scored 69.4 points and allowed 80 points over its last five games. Morehead State has managed 57.2 points while giving up 70 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

2002: President George Bush nicknames 'axis of evil' during SOTU