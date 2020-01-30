Southern Cal 56, Utah 52

UTAH (12-8)

Jones 2-9 4-5 10, Brenchley 2-5 0-0 6, Allen 5-20 3-4 13, Battin 3-7 2-2 10, Carlson 5-8 1-4 11, Jantunen 1-2 0-0 2, Thioune 0-2 0-0 0, Plummer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 10-15 52.

SOUTHERN CAL (17-4)

Mathews 2-9 8-8 13, Rakocevic 7-12 1-2 16, Okongwu 4-9 3-4 11, E.Anderson 1-6 0-0 2, Weaver 5-8 2-2 14, Utomi 0-2 0-0 0, Mobley 0-1 0-0 0, Adlesh 0-0 0-0 0, Sturdivant 0-2 0-0 0, Agbonkpolo 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 14-16 56.

Halftime_Utah 29-23. 3-Point Goals_Utah 6-21 (Brenchley 2-4, Battin 2-5, Jones 2-7, Plummer 0-1, Allen 0-4), Southern Cal 4-16 (Weaver 2-3, Rakocevic 1-2, Mathews 1-5, E.Anderson 0-1, Sturdivant 0-1, Agbonkpolo 0-2, Utomi 0-2). Fouled Out_Brenchley. Rebounds_Utah 33 (Allen, Battin 9), Southern Cal 32 (Rakocevic 15). Assists_Utah 10 (Jones, Allen 3), Southern Cal 9 (E.Anderson 3). Total Fouls_Utah 16, Southern Cal 16.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.