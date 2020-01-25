Southern Cal 75, Oregon St. 55

SOUTHERN CAL (16-4)

Mathews 6-12 1-2 16, E.Anderson 5-7 1-3 11, Rakocevic 4-7 1-1 10, Okongwu 7-8 4-5 18, Mobley 2-2 0-0 4, Weaver 6-7 0-0 13, Utomi 1-2 0-0 3, Sturdivant 0-1 0-0 0, Agbonkpolo 0-2 0-0 0, Adlesh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-48 7-11 75.

OREGON ST. (12-8)

Thompson 3-13 1-2 8, Tinkle 6-16 3-4 17, Kelley 3-7 4-5 10, Reichle 2-4 0-0 5, Hunt 2-6 1-2 6, Silva 2-4 0-0 4, Hollins 0-1 0-0 0, Vernon 1-1 0-0 3, Lucas 0-1 0-0 0, Dastrup 0-0 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-54 9-13 55.

Halftime_Southern Cal 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 6-15 (Mathews 3-7, Rakocevic 1-1, Utomi 1-2, Weaver 1-2, Sturdivant 0-1, Agbonkpolo 0-2), Oregon St. 6-22 (Tinkle 2-6, Vernon 1-1, Reichle 1-3, Hunt 1-4, Thompson 1-6, Hollins 0-1, Lucas 0-1). Rebounds_Southern Cal 26 (Okongwu 8), Oregon St. 22 (Thompson, Tinkle 5). Assists_Southern Cal 20 (E.Anderson 6), Oregon St. 11 (Thompson, Tinkle, Reichle 3). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 17, Oregon St. 13. A_6,526 (9,604).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.