Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Southern Cal 75, Oregon St. 55

January 25, 2020 6:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

SOUTHERN CAL (16-4)

Mathews 6-12 1-2 16, E.Anderson 5-7 1-3 11, Rakocevic 4-7 1-1 10, Okongwu 7-8 4-5 18, Mobley 2-2 0-0 4, Weaver 6-7 0-0 13, Utomi 1-2 0-0 3, Sturdivant 0-1 0-0 0, Agbonkpolo 0-2 0-0 0, Adlesh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-48 7-11 75.

OREGON ST. (12-8)

Thompson 3-13 1-2 8, Tinkle 6-16 3-4 17, Kelley 3-7 4-5 10, Reichle 2-4 0-0 5, Hunt 2-6 1-2 6, Silva 2-4 0-0 4, Hollins 0-1 0-0 0, Vernon 1-1 0-0 3, Lucas 0-1 0-0 0, Dastrup 0-0 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-54 9-13 55.

Halftime_Southern Cal 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 6-15 (Mathews 3-7, Rakocevic 1-1, Utomi 1-2, Weaver 1-2, Sturdivant 0-1, Agbonkpolo 0-2), Oregon St. 6-22 (Tinkle 2-6, Vernon 1-1, Reichle 1-3, Hunt 1-4, Thompson 1-6, Hollins 0-1, Lucas 0-1). Rebounds_Southern Cal 26 (Okongwu 8), Oregon St. 22 (Thompson, Tinkle 5). Assists_Southern Cal 20 (E.Anderson 6), Oregon St. 11 (Thompson, Tinkle, Reichle 3). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 17, Oregon St. 13. A_6,526 (9,604).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in