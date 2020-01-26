Listen Live Sports

Southern Cal 81, Washington 78, OT

January 26, 2020 6:47 pm
 
WASHINGTON (10-9)

Henson 6-14 0-1 16, Rees 1-4 0-0 3, Melgoza 5-17 7-8 17, Peterson 2-3 0-0 5, Pleskevich 1-2 0-0 2, Rooks 1-3 0-0 2, Van Dyke 6-17 1-2 16, Bamberger 1-3 0-0 3, Miller 3-7 3-4 9, Griggsby 0-0 0-0 0, Watkins 2-5 0-0 5, Totals 28-75 11-15 78

SOUTHERN CAL (11-8)

Overbeck 3-8 0-0 6, Pili 9-14 2-2 20, Caldwell 4-9 1-2 10, Jeune 2-8 2-2 7, Rogers 8-17 10-11 29, Jackson 1-3 1-1 3, Miura 2-7 0-0 6, White 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 29-67 16-18 81

Washington 9 28 11 18 12 78
Southern Cal 4 21 22 19 15 81

3-Point Goals_Washington 11-27 (Henson 4-8, Rees 1-2, Melgoza 0-4, Peterson 1-2, Rooks 0-1, Van Dyke 3-5, Bamberger 1-2, Miller 0-2, Watkins 1-1), Southern Cal 7-21 (Pili 0-1, Caldwell 1-4, Jeune 1-5, Rogers 3-5, Miura 2-6). Assists_Washington 19 (Melgoza 6), Southern Cal 16 (Rogers 9). Fouled Out_Washington Melgoza, Southern Cal Pili. Rebounds_Washington 42 (Van Dyke 2-7), Southern Cal 40 (Pili 4-14). Total Fouls_Washington 15, Southern Cal 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,267.

