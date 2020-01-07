Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Southern Illinois wins again at home, tops Valparaiso 63-50

January 7, 2020 10:49 pm
 
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask had 23 points as Southern Illinois topped Valparaiso 63-50 on Tuesday night.

Domask hit 9 of 11 shots, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Eric McGill had 14 points for Southern Illinois (8-8, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Ronnie Suggs Jr. added nine rebounds.

Valparaiso put up 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 16 points for the Crusaders (8-8, 1-2). John Kiser added nine rebounds. Donovan Clay had nine rebounds.

Southern Illinois takes on Bradley on the road on Saturday. Valparaiso plays Drake at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

