Southern Miss. 84, UAB 77

January 23, 2020 10:10 pm
 
SOUTHERN MISS. (6-14)

Draine 8-17 9-9 28, Watson 10-17 3-3 27, Harper-Baker 2-2 3-4 7, Stevenson 6-9 0-0 12, Konontsuk 4-7 1-2 10, Leslie 0-2 0-0 0, Jacdonmi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 16-18 84.

UAB (12-8)

Benjamin 9-18 5-5 29, Lovan 5-7 3-3 14, Scott-Grayson 3-11 2-2 10, Gueye 1-2 5-6 8, Brinson 1-4 0-0 2, Butler 2-4 0-0 4, Nicholson 2-4 0-0 5, Pearson 0-2 0-0 0, Ralat 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 24-55 17-18 77.

Halftime_Southern Miss. 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Southern Miss. 8-21 (Watson 4-8, Draine 3-9, Konontsuk 1-3, Leslie 0-1), UAB 12-27 (Benjamin 6-10, Scott-Grayson 2-7, Gueye 1-1, Lovan 1-1, Nicholson 1-3, Ralat 1-3, Brinson 0-2). Fouled Out_Konontsuk. Rebounds_Southern Miss. 28 (Draine, Stevenson 9), UAB 27 (Gueye 6). Assists_Southern Miss. 12 (Watson 4), UAB 10 (Brinson 3). Total Fouls_Southern Miss. 16, UAB 18. A_2,705 (8,508).

