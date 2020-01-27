Southern U. 67, Alabama A&M 46

ALABAMA A&M (5-13)

Miller 2-5 0-0 5, Wiley 2-4 0-0 4, Alford 4-9 3-6 11, Hicks 3-11 0-0 7, Tucker 2-3 2-2 7, Parham 3-6 0-0 6, E.Williams 0-0 2-4 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, J.Johnson 2-3 0-1 4, Ellison 0-0 0-0 0, Houston 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Scissum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 7-13 46.

SOUTHERN U. (8-13)

Lee 5-8 0-0 11, D.Williams 3-3 1-4 7, Shivers 2-5 4-4 8, Bradford 5-11 3-3 13, Kuljuhovic 4-9 0-0 9, Baggs 2-4 2-3 6, Brooks 1-3 0-0 2, Blake 1-3 3-4 5, Rollins 0-1 0-0 0, Burns 0-2 1-2 1, Mack 1-3 0-0 2, D.Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Edwards 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 25-54 15-23 67.

Halftime_Southern U. 35-20. 3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 3-13 (Tucker 1-1, Miller 1-3, Hicks 1-4, Alford 0-1, Scissum 0-1, Parham 0-3), Southern U. 2-10 (Kuljuhovic 1-2, Lee 1-2, Mack 0-1, Shivers 0-2, Bradford 0-3). Rebounds_Alabama A&M 26 (Wiley, Alford, Hicks 5), Southern U. 30 (D.Williams 8). Assists_Alabama A&M 3 (Wiley, Tucker, E.Williams 1), Southern U. 12 (Bradford 6). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 17, Southern U. 13. A_4,127 (7,500).

