Southern U. 74, MVSU 70

SOUTHERN U. (6-13)

Lee 2-5 4-9 9, Bradford 2-6 8-10 14, D.Williams 6-7 3-5 15, Kuljuhovic 4-6 3-4 11, Shivers 5-12 2-2 15, Burns 3-6 0-2 6, Brooks 0-3 0-0 0, Blake 0-3 0-0 0, Baggs 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 23-49 22-34 74.

MVSU (1-16)

Green 10-19 3-3 24, Hunter 9-18 1-4 26, Milojevic 1-1 0-0 2, Kimble 1-6 0-0 2, Simmons 2-6 5-6 10, Sarnor 1-7 0-0 2, Alston 2-3 0-0 4, Samaha 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 9-13 70.

Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_Southern U. 6-20 (Shivers 3-6, Bradford 2-6, Lee 1-3, Brooks 0-2, Blake 0-3), MVSU 9-29 (Hunter 7-12, Simmons 1-2, Green 1-6, Barnes 0-2, Kimble 0-2, Sarnor 0-5). Fouled Out_Alston, Samaha. Rebounds_Southern U. 37 (Burns 8), MVSU 26 (Milojevic, Sarnor 5). Assists_Southern U. 16 (Lee 5), MVSU 13 (Hunter 4). Total Fouls_Southern U. 14, MVSU 25. A_2,078 (5,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.