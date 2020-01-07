Listen Live Sports

Spanish coach suspended after release of intimate video

January 7, 2020 3:21 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Second-division Spanish club Málaga has suspended its coach because of an intimate video released online.

The club said Tuesday coach Víctor Sánchez del Amo was suspended “from his duties until a full investigation is carried out.”

It said it made the decision after “events that have recently been discovered and which have not yet been verified.”

Del Amo said on Twitter he was the victim of “harassment” and “extortion” because of the video. He said police were involved.

The 43-year-old Del Amo played as a midfielder for Real Madrid in the late 1990s.

Málaga is 16th in the 22-team second-division standings.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

