SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 22 16 3 0 3 35 79 50 Pensacola 21 15 4 2 0 32 66 49 Fayetteville 21 14 3 3 1 32 75 55 Huntsville 24 14 7 1 2 31 73 65 Knoxville 24 14 8 2 0 30 91 77 Evansville 24 14 9 1 0 29 80 78 Quad City 23 7 11 4 1 19 57 76 Birmingham 21 7 11 2 1 17 53 72 Macon 24 7 15 1 1 16 58 88 Roanoke 22 5 13 3 1 14 58 80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Peoria at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

