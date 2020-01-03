Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

January 3, 2020 9:34 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 22 16 3 0 3 35 79 50
Fayetteville 22 14 3 4 1 33 78 59
Pensacola 21 15 4 2 0 32 66 49
Huntsville 24 14 7 1 2 31 73 65
Knoxville 24 14 8 2 0 30 91 77
Evansville 24 14 9 1 0 29 80 78
Quad City 23 7 11 4 1 19 57 76
Birmingham 21 7 11 2 1 17 53 72
Macon 24 7 15 1 1 16 58 88
Roanoke 23 6 13 3 1 16 62 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 3, OT

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Peoria at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time