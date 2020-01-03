SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|22
|16
|3
|0
|3
|35
|79
|50
|Fayetteville
|22
|14
|3
|4
|1
|33
|78
|59
|Pensacola
|21
|15
|4
|2
|0
|32
|66
|49
|Huntsville
|24
|14
|7
|1
|2
|31
|73
|65
|Knoxville
|24
|14
|8
|2
|0
|30
|91
|77
|Evansville
|24
|14
|9
|1
|0
|29
|80
|78
|Quad City
|23
|7
|11
|4
|1
|19
|57
|76
|Birmingham
|21
|7
|11
|2
|1
|17
|53
|72
|Macon
|24
|7
|15
|1
|1
|16
|58
|88
|Roanoke
|23
|6
|13
|3
|1
|16
|62
|83
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 3, OT
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Peoria at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
