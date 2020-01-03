SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 23 17 3 0 3 37 83 50 Fayetteville 22 14 3 4 1 33 78 59 Pensacola 22 15 5 2 0 32 68 52 Knoxville 25 15 8 2 0 32 95 80 Huntsville 25 14 8 1 2 31 76 71 Evansville 25 14 9 1 1 30 83 82 Quad City 24 8 11 4 1 21 63 79 Macon 25 8 15 1 1 18 61 90 Birmingham 22 7 12 2 1 17 53 76 Roanoke 23 6 13 3 1 16 62 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 3, OT

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Quad City 6, Huntsville 3

Knoxville 4, Evansville 3, SO

Peoria 4, Birmingham 0

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

