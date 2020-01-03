SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 22 16 3 0 3 35 79 50 Fayetteville 22 14 3 4 1 33 78 59 Pensacola 22 15 5 2 0 32 68 52 Huntsville 24 14 7 1 2 31 73 65 Knoxville 24 14 8 2 0 30 91 77 Evansville 24 14 9 1 0 29 80 78 Quad City 23 7 11 4 1 19 57 76 Macon 25 8 15 1 1 18 61 90 Birmingham 21 7 11 2 1 17 53 72 Roanoke 23 6 13 3 1 16 62 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 3, OT

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Peoria at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

