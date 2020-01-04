Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

January 4, 2020 10:29 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 23 17 3 0 3 37 83 50
Pensacola 23 16 5 2 0 34 70 53
Fayetteville 23 14 3 4 2 34 80 62
Knoxville 25 15 8 2 0 32 95 80
Huntsville 25 14 8 1 2 31 76 71
Evansville 25 14 9 1 1 30 83 82
Quad City 24 8 11 4 1 21 63 79
Macon 26 8 15 2 1 19 62 92
Roanoke 24 7 13 3 1 18 65 85
Birmingham 22 7 12 2 1 17 53 76

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 3, OT

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Quad City 6, Huntsville 3

Knoxville 4, Evansville 3, SO

Peoria 4, Birmingham 0

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2, SO

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola 2, Macon 1, OT

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

