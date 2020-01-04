SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 24 18 3 0 3 39 90 54 Pensacola 23 16 5 2 0 34 70 53 Knoxville 26 16 8 2 0 34 99 83 Fayetteville 23 14 3 4 2 34 80 62 Huntsville 26 15 8 1 2 33 78 72 Evansville 26 14 9 1 2 31 86 86 Quad City 25 8 11 5 1 22 64 81 Macon 26 8 15 2 1 19 62 92 Roanoke 24 7 13 3 1 18 65 85 Birmingham 23 7 13 2 1 17 57 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 3, OT

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Quad City 6, Huntsville 3

Advertisement

Knoxville 4, Evansville 3, SO

Peoria 4, Birmingham 0

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2, SO

Knoxville 4, Evansville 3, SO

Peoria 7, Birmingham 4

Huntsville 2, Quad City 1, OT

Pensacola 2, Macon 1, OT

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.