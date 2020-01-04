SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|24
|18
|3
|0
|3
|39
|90
|54
|Pensacola
|23
|16
|5
|2
|0
|34
|70
|53
|Knoxville
|26
|16
|8
|2
|0
|34
|99
|83
|Fayetteville
|23
|14
|3
|4
|2
|34
|80
|62
|Huntsville
|26
|15
|8
|1
|2
|33
|78
|72
|Evansville
|26
|14
|9
|1
|2
|31
|86
|86
|Quad City
|25
|8
|11
|5
|1
|22
|64
|81
|Macon
|26
|8
|15
|2
|1
|19
|62
|92
|Roanoke
|24
|7
|13
|3
|1
|18
|65
|85
|Birmingham
|23
|7
|13
|2
|1
|17
|57
|83
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 3, OT
Macon 3, Pensacola 2
Quad City 6, Huntsville 3
Knoxville 4, Evansville 3, SO
Peoria 4, Birmingham 0
Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2, SO
Knoxville 4, Evansville 3, SO
Peoria 7, Birmingham 4
Huntsville 2, Quad City 1, OT
Pensacola 2, Macon 1, OT
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
