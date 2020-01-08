Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

January 8, 2020 11:27 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 24 18 3 0 3 39 90 54
Knoxville 27 17 8 2 0 36 104 87
Pensacola 23 16 5 2 0 34 70 53
Fayetteville 23 14 3 4 2 34 80 62
Huntsville 26 15 8 1 2 33 78 72
Evansville 26 14 9 1 2 31 86 86
Quad City 25 8 11 5 1 22 64 81
Macon 26 8 15 2 1 19 62 92
Birmingham 24 7 13 2 2 18 61 88
Roanoke 24 7 13 3 1 18 65 85

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Birmingham 4, SO

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

