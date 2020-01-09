SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|24
|18
|3
|0
|3
|39
|90
|54
|Knoxville
|27
|17
|8
|2
|0
|36
|104
|87
|Pensacola
|23
|16
|5
|2
|0
|34
|70
|53
|Fayetteville
|23
|14
|3
|4
|2
|34
|80
|62
|Huntsville
|26
|15
|8
|1
|2
|33
|78
|72
|Evansville
|26
|14
|9
|1
|2
|31
|86
|86
|Quad City
|25
|8
|11
|5
|1
|22
|64
|81
|Macon
|26
|8
|15
|2
|1
|19
|62
|92
|Birmingham
|24
|7
|13
|2
|2
|18
|61
|88
|Roanoke
|24
|7
|13
|3
|1
|18
|65
|85
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Knoxville 5, Birmingham 4, SO
No games scheduled
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
