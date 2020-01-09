SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 24 18 3 0 3 39 90 54 Knoxville 27 17 8 2 0 36 104 87 Pensacola 23 16 5 2 0 34 70 53 Fayetteville 23 14 3 4 2 34 80 62 Huntsville 26 15 8 1 2 33 78 72 Evansville 26 14 9 1 2 31 86 86 Quad City 25 8 11 5 1 22 64 81 Macon 26 8 15 2 1 19 62 92 Birmingham 24 7 13 2 2 18 61 88 Roanoke 24 7 13 3 1 18 65 85

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Birmingham 4, SO

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

