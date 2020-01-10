SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|25
|19
|3
|0
|3
|41
|93
|56
|Knoxville
|28
|17
|9
|2
|0
|36
|105
|91
|Fayetteville
|24
|15
|3
|4
|2
|36
|84
|65
|Huntsville
|27
|16
|8
|1
|2
|35
|82
|73
|Pensacola
|23
|16
|5
|2
|0
|34
|70
|53
|Evansville
|26
|14
|9
|1
|2
|31
|86
|86
|Quad City
|26
|8
|12
|5
|1
|22
|66
|84
|Macon
|27
|8
|15
|3
|1
|20
|65
|96
|Roanoke
|25
|8
|13
|3
|1
|20
|70
|89
|Birmingham
|25
|7
|14
|2
|2
|18
|65
|93
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Roanoke 5, Birmingham 4
Fayetteville 4, Macon 3, OT
Huntsville 4, Knoxville 1
Peoria 3, Quad City 2
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
