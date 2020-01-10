Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

January 10, 2020 11:22 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 25 19 3 0 3 41 93 56
Pensacola 24 17 5 2 0 36 74 53
Knoxville 28 17 9 2 0 36 105 91
Fayetteville 24 15 3 4 2 36 84 65
Huntsville 27 16 8 1 2 35 82 73
Evansville 27 14 10 1 2 31 86 90
Quad City 26 8 12 5 1 22 66 84
Macon 27 8 15 3 1 20 65 96
Roanoke 25 8 13 3 1 20 70 89
Birmingham 25 7 14 2 2 18 65 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Birmingham 4

Fayetteville 4, Macon 3, OT

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 1

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Pensacola 4, Evansville 0

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

