SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 25 19 3 0 3 41 93 56 Fayetteville 25 16 3 4 2 38 89 67 Pensacola 24 17 5 2 0 36 74 53 Knoxville 28 17 9 2 0 36 105 91 Huntsville 27 16 8 1 2 35 82 73 Evansville 27 14 10 1 2 31 86 90 Quad City 26 8 12 5 1 22 66 84 Macon 28 8 16 3 1 20 67 101 Roanoke 25 8 13 3 1 20 70 89 Birmingham 25 7 14 2 2 18 65 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Birmingham 4

Fayetteville 4, Macon 3, OT

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 1

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Pensacola 4, Evansville 0

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 2

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

