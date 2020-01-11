SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 25 19 3 0 3 41 93 56 Fayetteville 25 16 3 4 2 38 89 67 Pensacola 25 17 5 3 0 37 75 55 Huntsville 28 17 8 1 2 37 86 76 Knoxville 29 17 9 2 1 37 108 95 Evansville 28 15 10 1 2 33 88 91 Quad City 26 8 12 5 1 22 66 84 Birmingham 26 8 14 2 2 20 69 93 Macon 28 8 16 3 1 20 67 101 Roanoke 26 8 14 3 1 20 70 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Birmingham 4

Fayetteville 4, Macon 3, OT

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 1

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Pensacola 4, Evansville 0

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 2

Birmingham 4, Roanoke 0

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 3, SO

Evansville 2, Pensacola 1, OT

Peoria at Quad City, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

