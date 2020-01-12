SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 25 19 3 0 3 41 93 56 Fayetteville 25 16 3 4 2 38 89 67 Pensacola 25 17 5 3 0 37 75 55 Huntsville 28 17 8 1 2 37 86 76 Knoxville 29 17 9 2 1 37 108 95 Evansville 28 15 10 1 2 33 88 91 Quad City 26 8 12 5 1 22 66 84 Birmingham 26 8 14 2 2 20 69 93 Macon 28 8 16 3 1 20 67 101 Roanoke 26 8 14 3 1 20 70 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 2

Birmingham 4, Roanoke 0

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 3, SO

Advertisement

Evansville 2, Pensacola 1, OT

Peoria at Quad City, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.