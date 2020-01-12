Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

January 12, 2020 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 25 19 3 0 3 41 93 56
Fayetteville 25 16 3 4 2 38 89 67
Pensacola 25 17 5 3 0 37 75 55
Huntsville 28 17 8 1 2 37 86 76
Knoxville 29 17 9 2 1 37 108 95
Evansville 28 15 10 1 2 33 88 91
Quad City 26 8 12 5 1 22 66 84
Birmingham 26 8 14 2 2 20 69 93
Macon 28 8 16 3 1 20 67 101
Roanoke 26 8 14 3 1 20 70 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 2

Birmingham 4, Roanoke 0

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 3, SO

Evansville 2, Pensacola 1, OT

Peoria at Quad City, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

