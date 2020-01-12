SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|25
|19
|3
|0
|3
|41
|93
|56
|Fayetteville
|25
|16
|3
|4
|2
|38
|89
|67
|Pensacola
|25
|17
|5
|3
|0
|37
|75
|55
|Huntsville
|28
|17
|8
|1
|2
|37
|86
|76
|Knoxville
|29
|17
|9
|2
|1
|37
|108
|95
|Evansville
|28
|15
|10
|1
|2
|33
|88
|91
|Quad City
|26
|8
|12
|5
|1
|22
|66
|84
|Birmingham
|26
|8
|14
|2
|2
|20
|69
|93
|Macon
|28
|8
|16
|3
|1
|20
|67
|101
|Roanoke
|26
|8
|14
|3
|1
|20
|70
|93
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Fayetteville 5, Macon 2
Birmingham 4, Roanoke 0
Huntsville 4, Knoxville 3, SO
Evansville 2, Pensacola 1, OT
Peoria at Quad City, ppd.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
