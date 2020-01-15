Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

January 15, 2020 10:03 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 25 19 3 0 3 41 93 56
Fayetteville 25 16 3 4 2 38 89 67
Pensacola 25 17 5 3 0 37 75 55
Huntsville 28 17 8 1 2 37 86 76
Knoxville 29 17 9 2 1 37 108 95
Evansville 28 15 10 1 2 33 88 91
Quad City 26 8 12 5 1 22 66 84
Birmingham 26 8 14 2 2 20 69 93
Macon 28 8 16 3 1 20 67 101
Roanoke 26 8 14 3 1 20 70 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Peoria, 7:45 p.m.

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
1|15 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2020
1|15 Deloitte Open House
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Sec. holds bilateral meeting with with Japanese Defense Minister

Today in History

1943: Pentagon building dedicated in Virginia