Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

January 16, 2020 10:03 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 25 19 3 0 3 41 93 56
Fayetteville 25 16 3 4 2 38 89 67
Pensacola 25 17 5 3 0 37 75 55
Huntsville 28 17 8 1 2 37 86 76
Knoxville 29 17 9 2 1 37 108 95
Evansville 28 15 10 1 2 33 88 91
Quad City 26 8 12 5 1 22 66 84
Birmingham 26 8 14 2 2 20 69 93
Macon 28 8 16 3 1 20 67 101
Roanoke 26 8 14 3 1 20 70 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Peoria, 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending