Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

January 17, 2020 10:03 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 26 20 3 0 3 43 98 60
Pensacola 26 17 5 3 1 38 79 60
Fayetteville 25 16 3 4 2 38 89 67
Huntsville 28 17 8 1 2 37 86 76
Knoxville 29 17 9 2 1 37 108 95
Evansville 28 15 10 1 2 33 88 91
Quad City 26 8 12 5 1 22 66 84
Birmingham 26 8 14 2 2 20 69 93
Macon 28 8 16 3 1 20 67 101
Roanoke 26 8 14 3 1 20 70 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 5, Pensacola 4, SO

Friday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending