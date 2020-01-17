SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|26
|20
|3
|0
|3
|43
|98
|60
|Pensacola
|26
|17
|5
|3
|1
|38
|79
|60
|Fayetteville
|25
|16
|3
|4
|2
|38
|89
|67
|Huntsville
|28
|17
|8
|1
|2
|37
|86
|76
|Knoxville
|29
|17
|9
|2
|1
|37
|108
|95
|Evansville
|28
|15
|10
|1
|2
|33
|88
|91
|Quad City
|26
|8
|12
|5
|1
|22
|66
|84
|Birmingham
|26
|8
|14
|2
|2
|20
|69
|93
|Macon
|28
|8
|16
|3
|1
|20
|67
|101
|Roanoke
|26
|8
|14
|3
|1
|20
|70
|93
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Peoria 5, Pensacola 4, SO
Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.