SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 26 20 3 0 3 43 98 60 Fayetteville 26 17 3 4 2 40 98 69 Pensacola 26 17 5 3 1 38 79 60 Huntsville 28 17 8 1 2 37 86 76 Knoxville 29 17 9 2 1 37 108 95 Evansville 28 15 10 1 2 33 88 91 Quad City 26 8 12 5 1 22 66 84 Birmingham 26 8 14 2 2 20 69 93 Macon 29 8 17 3 1 20 69 110 Roanoke 26 8 14 3 1 20 70 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 5, Pensacola 4, SO

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 9, Macon 2

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

