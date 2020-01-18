SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|27
|20
|4
|0
|3
|43
|100
|64
|Pensacola
|27
|18
|5
|3
|1
|40
|83
|62
|Fayetteville
|26
|17
|3
|4
|2
|40
|98
|69
|Huntsville
|29
|18
|8
|1
|2
|39
|89
|78
|Knoxville
|30
|18
|9
|2
|1
|39
|112
|96
|Evansville
|29
|16
|10
|1
|2
|35
|95
|95
|Quad City
|27
|8
|13
|5
|1
|22
|70
|91
|Birmingham
|27
|8
|14
|3
|2
|21
|71
|96
|Macon
|29
|8
|17
|3
|1
|20
|69
|110
|Roanoke
|27
|8
|15
|3
|1
|20
|71
|97
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Fayetteville 9, Macon 2
Knoxville 4, Roanoke 1
Huntsville 3, Birmingham 2, OT
Evansville 7, Quad City 4
Pensacola 4, Peoria 2
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
