SPHL At A Glance

January 18, 2020 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 27 20 4 0 3 43 100 64
Pensacola 27 18 5 3 1 40 83 62
Fayetteville 26 17 3 4 2 40 98 69
Huntsville 29 18 8 1 2 39 89 78
Knoxville 30 18 9 2 1 39 112 96
Evansville 29 16 10 1 2 35 95 95
Quad City 27 8 13 5 1 22 70 91
Birmingham 27 8 14 3 2 21 71 96
Macon 29 8 17 3 1 20 69 110
Roanoke 27 8 15 3 1 20 71 97

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 9, Macon 2

Knoxville 4, Roanoke 1

Huntsville 3, Birmingham 2, OT

Evansville 7, Quad City 4

Pensacola 4, Peoria 2

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

