SPHL At A Glance

January 20, 2020
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 28 21 4 0 3 45 103 66
Fayetteville 27 18 3 4 2 42 101 70
Pensacola 28 18 5 3 2 41 85 65
Huntsville 30 18 9 1 2 39 90 80
Knoxville 32 18 11 2 1 39 114 103
Evansville 30 16 11 1 2 35 95 99
Birmingham 29 10 14 3 2 25 77 98
Quad City 28 9 13 5 1 24 74 91
Roanoke 29 9 15 4 1 23 75 100
Macon 31 9 18 3 1 22 72 114

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke 2, Macon 0

Peoria 3, Pensacola 2, SO

Monday’s Games

Birmingham 4, Knoxville 1

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

