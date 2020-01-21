SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|28
|21
|4
|0
|3
|45
|103
|66
|Fayetteville
|27
|18
|3
|4
|2
|42
|101
|70
|Pensacola
|28
|18
|5
|3
|2
|41
|85
|65
|Huntsville
|30
|18
|9
|1
|2
|39
|90
|80
|Knoxville
|32
|18
|11
|2
|1
|39
|114
|103
|Evansville
|30
|16
|11
|1
|2
|35
|95
|99
|Birmingham
|29
|10
|14
|3
|2
|25
|77
|98
|Quad City
|28
|9
|13
|5
|1
|24
|74
|91
|Roanoke
|29
|9
|15
|4
|1
|23
|75
|100
|Macon
|31
|9
|18
|3
|1
|22
|72
|114
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Birmingham 4, Knoxville 1
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
