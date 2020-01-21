SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 28 21 4 0 3 45 103 66 Fayetteville 27 18 3 4 2 42 101 70 Pensacola 28 18 5 3 2 41 85 65 Huntsville 30 18 9 1 2 39 90 80 Knoxville 32 18 11 2 1 39 114 103 Evansville 30 16 11 1 2 35 95 99 Birmingham 29 10 14 3 2 25 77 98 Quad City 28 9 13 5 1 24 74 91 Roanoke 29 9 15 4 1 23 75 100 Macon 31 9 18 3 1 22 72 114

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday’s Games

Birmingham 4, Knoxville 1

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

