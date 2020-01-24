SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|28
|21
|4
|0
|3
|45
|103
|66
|Fayetteville
|28
|19
|3
|4
|2
|44
|108
|75
|Huntsville
|31
|19
|9
|1
|2
|41
|95
|80
|Knoxville
|33
|19
|11
|2
|1
|41
|118
|105
|Pensacola
|28
|18
|5
|3
|2
|41
|85
|65
|Evansville
|31
|16
|12
|1
|2
|35
|100
|106
|Birmingham
|29
|10
|14
|3
|2
|25
|77
|98
|Quad City
|29
|9
|14
|5
|1
|24
|76
|95
|Roanoke
|30
|9
|16
|4
|1
|23
|75
|105
|Macon
|31
|9
|18
|3
|1
|22
|72
|114
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Fayetteville 7, Evansville 5
Huntsville 5, Roanoke 0
Knoxville 4, Quad City 2
Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Evansville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 2 p.m.
Evansville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
