SPHL At A Glance

January 24, 2020 11:02 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 29 22 4 0 3 47 105 67
Fayetteville 28 19 3 4 2 44 108 75
Pensacola 29 18 5 3 3 42 87 68
Huntsville 31 19 9 1 2 41 95 80
Knoxville 33 19 11 2 1 41 118 105
Evansville 31 16 12 1 2 35 100 106
Birmingham 30 11 14 3 2 27 80 100
Quad City 29 9 14 5 1 24 76 95
Macon 32 9 18 4 1 23 73 116
Roanoke 30 9 16 4 1 23 75 105

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 7, Evansville 5

Huntsville 5, Roanoke 0

Knoxville 4, Quad City 2

Peoria 2, Macon 1, OT

Birmingham 3, Pensacola 2, SO

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Quad City, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

