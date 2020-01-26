SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|30
|23
|4
|0
|3
|49
|110
|69
|Fayetteville
|30
|21
|3
|4
|2
|48
|116
|81
|Pensacola
|30
|18
|5
|4
|3
|43
|89
|71
|Huntsville
|32
|19
|10
|1
|2
|41
|97
|86
|Knoxville
|35
|19
|13
|2
|1
|41
|125
|116
|Evansville
|33
|16
|13
|2
|2
|36
|106
|114
|Birmingham
|31
|12
|14
|3
|2
|29
|86
|102
|Quad City
|31
|11
|14
|5
|1
|28
|87
|102
|Roanoke
|31
|10
|16
|4
|1
|25
|78
|107
|Macon
|33
|9
|19
|4
|1
|23
|75
|121
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Fayetteville 6, Evansville 5, OT
Birmingham 6, Huntsville 2
Roanoke 3, Pensacola 2, OT
Quad City 5, Knoxville 4
Peoria 5, Macon 2
Quad City 6, Knoxville 3
Fayetteville 2, Evansville 1
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.