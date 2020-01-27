Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

January 27, 2020 10:03 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 30 23 4 0 3 49 110 69
Fayetteville 30 21 3 4 2 48 116 81
Pensacola 30 18 5 4 3 43 89 71
Huntsville 32 19 10 1 2 41 97 86
Knoxville 35 19 13 2 1 41 125 116
Evansville 33 16 12 2 3 37 106 114
Birmingham 31 12 14 3 2 29 86 102
Quad City 31 11 14 5 1 28 87 102
Roanoke 31 10 16 4 1 25 78 107
Macon 33 9 19 4 1 23 75 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Quad City 6, Knoxville 3

Fayetteville 2, Evansville 1, SO

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Advertisement
Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
1|28 U.S. Census Bureau Data Privacy Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Service members train at SOUTHCOM headquarters

Today in History

1951: First atomic detonation at the Nevada test site