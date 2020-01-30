Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

January 30, 2020 9:19 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 30 23 4 0 3 49 110 69
Fayetteville 30 21 3 4 2 48 116 81
Pensacola 30 18 5 4 3 43 89 71
Huntsville 32 19 10 1 2 41 97 86
Knoxville 35 19 13 2 1 41 125 116
Evansville 33 16 12 2 3 37 106 114
Birmingham 31 12 14 3 2 29 86 102
Quad City 31 11 14 5 1 28 87 102
Roanoke 31 10 16 4 1 25 78 107
Macon 33 9 19 4 1 23 75 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, ppd.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 4 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

