SPHL At A Glance

January 31, 2020 10:48 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 31 22 3 4 2 50 120 84
Peoria 30 23 4 0 3 49 110 69
Huntsville 34 20 11 1 2 43 102 90
Pensacola 31 18 6 4 3 43 89 72
Knoxville 36 19 14 2 1 41 128 120
Evansville 34 17 12 2 3 39 110 115
Birmingham 32 12 15 3 2 29 87 106
Roanoke 33 12 16 4 1 29 81 108
Quad City 31 11 14 5 1 28 87 102
Macon 34 9 20 4 1 23 77 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, ppd.

Roanoke 2, Huntsville 1

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 1, Pensacola 0

Huntsville 4, Macon 2

Fayetteville 4, Knoxville 3

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville 4, Birmingham 1

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 4 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

