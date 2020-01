Sports on TV

By The Associated Press

Adv11 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, January 13 AUTO RACING 6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 8, Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia (taped)

BIATHLON 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBCSN — IBU World Cup: Men’s 15km Mass Start, Oberhof, Germany (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Boston at Loyola Maryland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ACCN — College Football Playoff National Championship: Louisiana State vs. Clemson, New Orleans (Clemson Radio)

ESPN — College Football Playoff National Championship: Louisiana State vs. Clemson, New Orleans

ESPN2 — College Football Playoff National Championship: Louisiana State vs. Clemson, New Orleans (Field Pass)

ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff National Championship: Louisiana State vs. Clemson, New Orleans (Command Center)

ESPNU — College Football Playoff National Championship: Louisiana State vs. Clemson, New Orleans (Film Room)

SECN — College Football Playoff National Championship: Louisiana State vs. Clemson, New Orleans (Louisiana State Radio)

GOLF 2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Second Round, Great Exuma, Bahamas

LUGE 11 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL World Cup: Women’s Singles, Altenberg, Germany (taped)

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — TBA

TENNIS 3 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying

3 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Hobart-WTA, Australian Open Qualifying

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Hobart-WTA, Australian Open Qualifying —

Tuesday, January 14 AUTO RACING 5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 9, Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh, Saudi Arabia (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Ohio State

7 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Richmond at Davidson

SECN — Louisiana State at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Northwestern

CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Villanova

9 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Texas Christian at West Virginia

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi State

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at Nevada (Reno)

GOLF 2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Third Round, Great Exuma, Bahamas

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Memphis

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Minnesota at Pittsburgh

TENNIS 3 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Hobart-WTA, Australian Open Qualifying

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Hobart-WTA, Australian Open Qualifying

6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying —

Wednesday, January 15 AUTO RACING 6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 10, Haradh to Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia (taped)

BIATHLON 12 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — IBU World Cup: Women’s 7.5 km Sprint, Ruhpolding, Germany

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — St. Francis at Farleigh Dickinson

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler

SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina

7 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Rutgers

CBSSN — Creighton at Georgetown

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

FS1 — St. John’s at Providence

SECN — Vanderbilt at Arkansas

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Minnesota

CBSSN — Southern Methodist at Houston

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

GOLF 1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Final Round, Great Exuma, Bahamas

8 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, First Round, Singapore

12 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

6 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at Houston

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Philadelphia at St. Louis

TENNIS 3 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying

6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Australian Open Qualifying

3 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Australian Open Qualifying

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Australian Open Qualifying —

Thursday, January 16 AUTO RACING 6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 11, Shubaytah to Haradh, Saudi Arabia (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Memphis

ESPNU — Charleston Southern at Campbell

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Old Dominion at Western Kentucky

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Eastern Kentucky at Belmont

FS1 — Oregon at Washington State

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Southern California

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — Oregon State at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at North Carolina State

BTN — Ohio State at Michigan State

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke

BTN — Nebraska at Maryland

8:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Missouri

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Penn State at Nebraska

GOLF 6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, Mayakoba, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, Palm Springs, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

10 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, Second Round, Singapore

3 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.

TNT — Denver at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Minnesota

TENNIS 3 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Australian Open Qualifying

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Australian Open Qualifying

6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Semifinals; Australian Open Qualifying

3 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA Semifinals, Hobart-WTA

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA Semifinals, Hobart-WTA —

Friday, January 17 AUTO RACING 6 p.m.

NBCSN — Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 12, Haradh to Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia (taped)

BIATHLON 11 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU World Cup: Women’s 4x6km Relay, Ruhpolding, Germany (taped)

BOXING 10 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dayton at St. Louis

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Wisconsin at Michigan State

9 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan at Iowa

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Marquette at Butler

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern California

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Missouri

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Louisiana State

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Alabama

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Ohio State

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — North Dakota at Miami (Ohio)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan State at Wisconsin

COLLEGE WRESTLING 9 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Wisconsin

CURLING (WOMEN’S) 9 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. vs. Scotland (taped)

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, Mayakoba, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, Palm Springs, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, Third Round, Singapore

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 9 p.m.

CBSSN — Tournament of Champions: Teams TBD, Semifinal

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Detroit

SNOWBOARDING 8 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS World Cup: Slopestyle Competition, Laax, Switzerland (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Schalke

SWIMMING 6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — TYR Pro Swim Series: Day 1, Knoxville, Tenn.

TENNIS 3 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA Semifinals, Hobart-WTA

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA Semifinals, Hobart-WTA

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Finals

1 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — WTA: Adelaide-WTA Final

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP: Adelaide International, Singles Final —

Saturday, January 18 AUTO RACING 10 p.m.

NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 3, Anaheim, Calif.

BOXING 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Philadelphia

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario (Super Welterweight), Philadelphia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at Miami

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Seton Hall at St. John’s

FS1 — Connecticut at Villanova

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — La Salle at Rhode Island

1 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Auburn at Florida

2 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Virginia Commonwealth

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — West Virginia at Kansas State

FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Colorado at Arizona

NBCSN — Richmond at George Mason

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Alabama

3:45 p.m.

CBS — Oregon at Washington

4 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Mary’s College at Pepperdine

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

PAC-12N — Oregon State at Washington State

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Creighton

NBCSN — George Washington at Massachusetts

5 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

6 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Nevada (Las Vegas)

ESPN — Louisville at Duke

ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Bradley

ESPNU — South Florida at Central Florida

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern California

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi State

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona State

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBSSN — Duquesne at St. Joseph’s

8 p.m.

FS1 — West Virginia at Baylor

COLLEGE WRESTLING 2:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Northwestern

9 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, Palm Springs, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, Final Round, Singapore

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 10 p.m.

CBSSN — Tournament of Champions: Teams TBD, Championship

NBA BASKETBALL 3:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Clippers at New Orleans

6 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Brooklyn

8:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Houston

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — TBA

RUGBY 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Sale vs. Glasgow (taped)

SKIING 8 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men’s Downhill, Wengen Switzerland (taped)

9 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women’s Giant Slalom, Sestriere, Italy (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Watford

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at FC Augsburg

FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfort at Hoffenheim

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at RB Leipzig

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan

SWIMMING 6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — TYR Pro Swim Series: Day 2, Knoxville, Tenn.

TENNIS 2:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Adelaide International, Singles Final —

Sunday, January 19 BIATHLON 7 p.m.

NCBSN — IBU World Cup: Men’s 12.5km Pursuit, Ruhpolding, Germany (taped)

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON 10 p.m.

NBCSN — IBSF World Cup: Four-Man Bobsled, Innsbruck, Austria (taped)

BOWLING 1 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Hall of Fame Classic, Arlington, Texas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBSSN — Davidson at Fordham

1 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

6 p.m.

ESPNU — East Carolina at Cincinnati

8 p.m.

ESPNU — California at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Duke at Clemson

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Saint Louis at Dayton

ESPNU — Auburn at Georgia

SECN — Kentucky at Louisiana State

3 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

ESPN2 — South Florida at Central Florida

NBCSN — St. Bonaventure at La Salle

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Fordham at George Mason

ESPNU — Loyola Chicago at Illinois State

SECN — Florida at Texas A&M

5 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Iowa

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest

SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern

COLLEGE WRESTLING 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rutgers at Penn State

GOLF 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Mayakoba, Mexico

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, Nassau, Bahamas

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, Palm Springs, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Geico ESPN Showcase: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) Springfield, Mass.

LUGE 6 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL World Cup: Women’s Singles, Lillehammer, Norway (taped)

NFL FOOTBALL 3:05 p.m.

CBS — AFC Championship: Teams TBD

6:40 p.m.

FOX — NFC Championship: Teams TBD

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Chicago

RUGBY 11 p.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Toulouse vs. Gloucester (taped)

SKIING 8 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women’s Parallel, Sestriere, Italy (taped)

9 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men’s Slalom, Wengen Switzerland (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Burnley

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at SC Paderborn

TENNIS 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia —

