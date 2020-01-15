Sports on TV

Listen Live Sports

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, January 20
COLLEGE BASKETBALL(MEN’S)
5 p.m.

CBSSN — Sacred Heart at Robert Morris

7 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate

ESPN — North Carolina State at Virginia

ESPNU — Texas at West Virginia

9 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma at Baylor

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Rutgers

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi State at South Carolina

SECN — Alabama at Tennessee

8 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Maryland

GOLF
2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Second Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
11 a.m.

ESPNU — Rancho Christian (Calif.) vs. Dematha (Md.), Springfield, Mass.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Paul VI (Va.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Springfield, Mass.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Springfield, Mass.

11 a.m.

ESPNU — McEachern (Ga.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Springfield, Mass.

NBA BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at Atlanta

5 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Memphis

7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Portland

NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.

NHLN — Detroit at Colorado

TENNIS
3 a.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia

7 p.m.

TENNIS — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia —

Tuesday, January 21
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Butler at Villanova

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNEWS — Wichita State at South Florida

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Maryland at Northwestern

SECN — TBA

8 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

9 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at St. Joseph’s

ESPN — Miami at Duke

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Missouri

FS1 — St. John’s at Marquette

SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego State

ESPNU — Air Force at Utah State

GOLF
2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Third Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas

NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.

NBATV — LA Clippers at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Buffalo

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea

TENNIS
7 p.m.

TENNIS — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia —

Wednesday, January 22
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier

7 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Michigan

CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Dayton

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNEWS — Cincinnati at Temple

ESPNU — TBA

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi State

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Iowa

CBSSN — Creighton at DePaul

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Memphis at Tulsa

SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Nevada (Reno)

FIGURE SKATING
11:30 p.m.

NBCSN — European Championships: Men’s Short Competition, Graz, Austria (taped)

GOLF
1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Final Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas

11 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Houston

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

NBCSN — Detroit at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United

TENNIS
3 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

7 p.m.

TENNIS — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia —

Thursday, January 23
BIATHLON
1 a.m. (Friday)

NBCSN — IBU World Cup: Men’s 20km Individual, Pokljuka, Slovenia (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Delaware at Hofstra

FS1 — Minnesota at Ohio State

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Belmont at Murray State

ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Utah

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Valparaiso at Missouri State

FS1 — Michigan State at Indiana

9 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington State at Colorado

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — San Francisco at St. Mary’s

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern California at Oregon

FS1 — UCLA at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Miami

BTN — Indiana at Penn State

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

SECN — Georgia at Arkansas

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Syracuse

BTN — Ohio State at Iowa

9 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

FIGURE SKATING
5 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Pairs Short Competition, Greensboro, N.C.

7 p.m.

NBCSN — European Championships: Men’s Free Skate Competition, Graz, Austria (taped)

9 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Ladies Short Competition, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF
11:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, First Round, Palm Beach, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, San Diego

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Brooklyn

10:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Portland

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

7 p.m.

TENNIS — The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia —

Friday, January 24
BIATHLON
2 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU World Cup: Women’s 15km Individual, Pokljuka, Slovenia (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent State at Buffalo

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Yale at Brown

FS1 — Wisconsin at Purdue

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Northern Kentucky at Wright State

FS1 — Marquette at Butler

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at California

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona State at Arizona

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon State at Oregon

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Arkansas

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Florida

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — North Dakota at Minnesota (Duluth)

COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

BTN — Penn State at Nebraska

9 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Iowa

FIGURE SKATING
5 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance Competition, Greensboro, N.C.

8 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Ladies Short Competition, Greensboro, N.C.

11 p.m.

NBCSN — European Championships: Ladies Short Competition, Graz, Austria (taped)

GOLF
2:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Second Round, Palm Beach, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, San Diego

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
11 p.m.

ESPNU — Coronado (Nev.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL All-Star: Skills Competition, St. Louis

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Köln at Borussia Dortmund

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Club América vs. Tijuana

TENNIS
7 p.m.

TENNIS — The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia —

Saturday, January 25
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.

NBC — IMSA: The Rolex 24, Daytona Beach, Fla.

2 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA: The Rolex 24, Daytona Beach, Fla.

6 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — IMSA: The Rolex 24, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOXING
9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach (Men’s Welterweight), Brooklyn, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Illinois at Michigan

NBCSN — Virginia Commonwealth at La Salle

1 p.m.

CBS — Villanova at Providence

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Rutgers

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — St. John’s at DePaul

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Southern Methodist at Memphis

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern California at Oregon State

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

6 p.m.

CBSSN — George Mason at Davidson

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — Ken State at Alabama

ESPNU — Tulane at East Carolina

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington state at Utah

8 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida State

CBSSN — New Mexico at Nevada (Reno

ESPNU — Central Florida at Wichita State

8 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

9 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Colorado

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona State

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington State at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

12 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Penn State

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Michigan State

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Minnesota

FIGURE SKATING
2:30 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Free Dance and Pairs Free Skate Competitions, Greensboro, N.C.

8 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Free Dance and Pairs Free Skate Competitions, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF
3:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, San Diego

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Third Round, Palm Beach, Fla.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, San Diego

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.

NBC — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.

NBC — NHL All-Star: East vs. West, St. Louis

RODEO
10 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, Columbus, Ohio

RUGBY
10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Bristol vs. Gloucester

SKIING
9 a.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women’s Downhill Competition, Bansko, Bulgaria (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Eintracht Frankfurt

FS2 — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke at Bayern Munich

TENNIS
7 p.m.

TENNIS — The Australian Open: Round-of-16, Melbourne, Australia

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Round-of-16, Melbourne, Australia

TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.

NBCSN — New Balance Indoor Grand Prix: From Boston —

Sunday, January 26
AUTO RACING
6 a.m.

NBCSN — IMSA: The Rolex 24, Daytona Beach, Fla.

12 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA: The Rolex 24, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — IBSF World Cup: Four-Man Bobsled, Koenigssee, Germany (taped)

BOWLING
2 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Oklahoma Open, Shawnee, Okla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Wake Forest

CBSSN — Tulsa at Connecticut

1 p.m.

CBS — Maryland at Indiana

2 p.m.

CBSSN — South Florida at Houston

3 p.m.

FOX — Michigan State at Minnesota

4 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego State at Nevada (Las Vegas)

ESPNU — Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa

FS1 — Xavier at Creighton

5 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Oregon

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at California

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Northwestern

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Fordham at Dayton

1 p.m.

FS2 — Xavier at Providence

SECN — Louisiana State at Tennessee

2 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Florida State

BTN — Penn State at Purdue

ESPNU — Temple at Cincinnati

3 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

BTN — Michigan State at Iowa

ESPN2 — Oregon at Oregon State

5 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi State

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at North Carolina State

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Seton Hall

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Christian

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Penn State

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Washington

COLLEGE WRESTLING
8:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Minnesota

FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.

NBC — Figure Skating

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, San Diego

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Final Round, Palm Beach, Fla.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Denver

9 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Portland

RODEO
12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, Columbus, Ohio

SKIING
12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women’s Super G Competition, Bansko, Bulgaria (taped)

11 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Jumping World Cup: Men’s Individual Competition, Zakopane, Poland (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TSG Hoffenheim at Werder Bremen

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at AS Roma

12 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Bayer Leverkusen

X GAMES
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — World of X Games: From Aspen, Colo.—

