Sports on TV

|Adv18
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, January 20
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL(MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Sacred Heart at Robert Morris
Bucknell at Colgate
ESPN — North Carolina State at Virginia
ESPNU — Texas at West Virginia
ESPN — Oklahoma at Baylor
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Rutgers
ESPN2 — Mississippi State at South Carolina
SECN — Alabama at Tennessee
BTN — Indiana at Maryland
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Second Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
|11 a.m.
ESPNU — Rancho Christian (Calif.) vs. Dematha (Md.), Springfield, Mass.
ESPNU — Paul VI (Va.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Springfield, Mass.
ESPNU — Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Springfield, Mass.
ESPNU — McEachern (Ga.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Springfield, Mass.
NBATV — Toronto at Atlanta
TNT — New Orleans at Memphis
TNT — LA Lakers at Boston
TNT — Golden State at Portland
NHLN — Detroit at Colorado
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia
TENNIS — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia —
|Tuesday, January 21
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Butler at Villanova
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNEWS — Wichita State at South Florida
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Maryland at Northwestern
SECN — TBA
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin
CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at St. Joseph’s
ESPN — Miami at Duke
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Missouri
FS1 — St. John’s at Marquette
SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee
CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego State
ESPNU — Air Force at Utah State
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Third Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas
NBATV — LA Clippers at Dallas
NHLN — Ottawa at Buffalo
NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia —
|Wednesday, January 22
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier
BTN — Penn State at Michigan
CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Dayton
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNEWS — Cincinnati at Temple
ESPNU — TBA
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi State
FS1 — Providence at Seton Hall
BTN — Rutgers at Iowa
CBSSN — Creighton at DePaul
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Memphis at Tulsa
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Nevada (Reno)
|FIGURE SKATING
|11:30 p.m.
NBCSN — European Championships: Men’s Short Competition, Graz, Austria (taped)
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Final Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
ESPN — Philadelphia at Toronto
ESPN — Denver at Houston
NBCSN — Detroit at Minnesota
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia —
|Thursday, January 23
|BIATHLON
|1 a.m. (Friday)
NBCSN — IBU World Cup: Men’s 20km Individual, Pokljuka, Slovenia (taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Delaware at Hofstra
FS1 — Minnesota at Ohio State
ESPN2 — Belmont at Murray State
ESPNU — TBA
PAC-12N — Washington at Utah
CBSSN — Valparaiso at Missouri State
FS1 — Michigan State at Indiana
ESPNU — TBA
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington State at Colorado
CBSSN — San Francisco at St. Mary’s
ESPNU — Southern California at Oregon
FS1 — UCLA at Oregon
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Miami
BTN — Indiana at Penn State
ESPN — TBA
SECN — Georgia at Arkansas
ACCN — Duke at Syracuse
BTN — Ohio State at Iowa
SECN — Mississippi State at Vanderbilt
NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Pairs Short Competition, Greensboro, N.C.
NBCSN — European Championships: Men’s Free Skate Competition, Graz, Austria (taped)
NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Ladies Short Competition, Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, First Round, Palm Beach, Fla.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, San Diego
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
TNT — LA Lakers at Brooklyn
TNT — Dallas at Portland
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton
TENNIS
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia —
|Friday, January 24
|BIATHLON
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU World Cup: Women’s 15km Individual, Pokljuka, Slovenia (taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Kent State at Buffalo
ESPNU — Yale at Brown
FS1 — Wisconsin at Purdue
ESPNU — Northern Kentucky at Wright State
FS1 — Marquette at Butler
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at California
PAC-12N — Arizona State at Arizona
PAC-12N — Oregon State at Oregon
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Arkansas
ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Florida
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — North Dakota at Minnesota (Duluth)
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
BTN — Penn State at Nebraska
BTN — Ohio State at Iowa
NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance Competition, Greensboro, N.C.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Ladies Short Competition, Greensboro, N.C.
NBCSN — European Championships: Ladies Short Competition, Graz, Austria (taped)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Second Round, Palm Beach, Fla.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, San Diego
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
|11 p.m.
ESPNU — Coronado (Nev.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
NBCSN — NHL All-Star: Skills Competition, St. Louis
FS2 — Bundesliga: Köln at Borussia Dortmund
FS2 — Liga MX: Club América vs. Tijuana
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia —
|Saturday, January 25
|AUTO RACING
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — IMSA: The Rolex 24, Daytona Beach, Fla.
NBCSN — IMSA: The Rolex 24, Daytona Beach, Fla.
NBCSN — IMSA: The Rolex 24, Daytona Beach, Fla.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach (Men’s Welterweight), Brooklyn, N.Y.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Illinois at Michigan
NBCSN — Virginia Commonwealth at La Salle
CBS — Villanova at Providence
CBSSN — Army at Navy
BTN — Nebraska at Rutgers
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — St. John’s at DePaul
CBSSN — Southern Methodist at Memphis
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
PAC-12N — Southern California at Oregon State
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
CBSSN — George Mason at Davidson
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — Ken State at Alabama
ESPNU — Tulane at East Carolina
PAC-12N — Washington state at Utah
ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida State
CBSSN — New Mexico at Nevada (Reno
ESPNU — Central Florida at Wichita State
SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — Washington at Colorado
PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona State
ESPNU — Washington State at Colorado
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|4 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Penn State
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Michigan State
BTN — Ohio State at Minnesota
NBC — U.S. Championships: Free Dance and Pairs Free Skate Competitions, Greensboro, N.C.
NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Free Dance and Pairs Free Skate Competitions, Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, San Diego
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Third Round, Palm Beach, Fla.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, San Diego
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBC — TBA
ABC — LA Lakers at Philadelphia
NBC — NHL All-Star: East vs. West, St. Louis
CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, Columbus, Ohio
NBCSN — Premiership: Bristol vs. Gloucester
NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women’s Downhill Competition, Bansko, Bulgaria (taped)
FS1 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Eintracht Frankfurt
FS2 — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke at Bayern Munich
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Round-of-16, Melbourne, Australia
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Round-of-16, Melbourne, Australia
NBCSN — New Balance Indoor Grand Prix: From Boston —
|Sunday, January 26
|AUTO RACING
|6 a.m.
NBCSN — IMSA: The Rolex 24, Daytona Beach, Fla.
NBCSN — IMSA: The Rolex 24, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
|1 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — IBSF World Cup: Four-Man Bobsled, Koenigssee, Germany (taped)
FS1 — PBA: The Oklahoma Open, Shawnee, Okla.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|11 a.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
ACCN — Virginia at Wake Forest
CBSSN — Tulsa at Connecticut
CBS — Maryland at Indiana
CBSSN — South Florida at Houston
FOX — Michigan State at Minnesota
CBSSN — San Diego State at Nevada (Las Vegas)
ESPNU — Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa
FS1 — Xavier at Creighton
FOX — UCLA at Oregon
ESPNU — Stanford at California
BTN — Ohio State at Northwestern
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Fordham at Dayton
FS2 — Xavier at Providence
SECN — Louisiana State at Tennessee
ACCN — Miami at Florida State
BTN — Penn State at Purdue
ESPNU — Temple at Cincinnati
SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
BTN — Michigan State at Iowa
ESPN2 — Oregon at Oregon State
SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi State
ACCN — North Carolina at North Carolina State
FS1 — St. John’s at Seton Hall
FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Christian
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Penn State
PAC-12N — California at Washington
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|8:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Minnesota
NBC — Figure Skating
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, San Diego
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Final Round, Palm Beach, Fla.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, San Diego
NBATV — Houston at Denver
NBATV — Indiana at Portland
CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, Columbus, Ohio
CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, Columbus, Ohio
NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women’s Super G Competition, Bansko, Bulgaria (taped)
NBCSN — FIS Jumping World Cup: Men’s Individual Competition, Zakopane, Poland (taped)
FS1 — Bundesliga: TSG Hoffenheim at Werder Bremen
ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at AS Roma
FS1 — Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Bayer Leverkusen
ESPN2 — World of X Games: From Aspen, Colo.—
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.