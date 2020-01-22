Sports on TV

Adv25 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, January 27 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Lehigh at American

ESPN — North Carolina at North Carolina State

ESPNU — Florida A&M at Norfolk State

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa

Advertisement

9 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Indiana

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. at Connecticut

SECN — Auburn at Kentucky

NBA BASKETBALL 9 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Utah

NFL FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

FS1 — Super Bowl Opening Night: From Miami

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Dallas

SKIING 1 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine world Cup (taped)

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Alpine world Cup (taped)

TENNIS 3 a.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia —

Tuesday, January 28 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at St. John’s

SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNEWS — Southern Methodist at Cincinnati

ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami

BTN — Purdue at Rutgers

8:30 p.m.

SECN – Georgia at Missouri

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Butler at Georgetown

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Utah State at Wyoming

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa State at Baylor

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Miami

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

TENNIS 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia —

Wednesday, January 29 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan State

FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Notre Dame

CBSSN — Dayton at Duquesne

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Temple at Connecticut

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Penn State

FS1 — Marquette at Xavier

SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas

9 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

CBSSN — San Diego State at New Mexico

ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa State

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona State at Washington State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

NBCSN — Richmond at Massachusetts

GOLF 3 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Portland

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Nashville at Washington

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:40 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham

TENNIS 3:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Women’s Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Men’s Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia —

Thursday, January 30 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — College of Charleston at James Madison

7 p.m.

ESPNU — South Carolina (Upstate) at Presbyterian

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Illinois

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Pepperdine at Brigham Young

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Belmont at Tennessee Tech

PAC-12N — Oregon at California

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Utah at Southern California

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Gonzaga at Santa Clara

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Colorado at UCLA

ESPN — California (Santa Barbara at California State (Northridge)

PAC-12N — Oregon State at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Ohio State

7 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Syracuse

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Maryland

9 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at Nebraska

GOLF 3 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: The Morocco Champions, First Round, Amizmiz, Morocco

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Boston

10:30 p.m.

TNT — Utah at Denver

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Nashville at New Jersey

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Men’s Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia —

Friday, January 31 BOXING

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at Pennsylvania

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Kent State

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island

ESPNU — Bowling Green at Buffalo

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin (Green Bay)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern California at Arizona State

7 p.m.

FS1 — Baylor at Texas

FS2 — Seton Hall at Georgetown

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Louisiana State

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Penn State

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Western Michigan at Nebraska (Omaha)

COLLEGE WRESTLING 7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Iowa

CURLING (WOMEN’S) 11 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. vs. Italy, Minnesota

GOLF 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: The Morocco Champions, Second Round, Amizmiz, Morocco

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Third Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Houston

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at LA Lakers

SKIING 12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Freestyle World Cup

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS Freestyle World Cup

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke at Hertha Berlin —

Saturday, February 1 BOWLING 4:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Jonesboro Open, Jonesboro, Ark.

BOXING 8 p.m.

FS1 — PBC: Fight Night

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jose Ramirez vs. Viktor Postal (Junior Welterweight), Haikou, China

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

FOX — Xavier at Seton Hall

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Bryant at St. Francis

ESPN — TBA

FS1 — Creighton at Villanova

1 p.m.

CBS — Connecticut at Memphis

FOX — Michigan State at Wisconsin

SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Colgate at Holy Cross

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Providence at Butler

3:30 p.m.

SECN – Missouri at South Carolina

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois

ESPN — Texas Tech at Kansas

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Central Florida at South Florida

PAC-12N — Oregon state at California

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina

CBSSN — East Carolina at Temple

ESPN — Kentucky at Auburn

ESPN2 — Houston at Cincinnati

ESPNU — Wichita State at Tulsa

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

7 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Nebraska

8 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest

CBSSN — Massachusetts at Davidson

ESPN — Duke at Syracuse

ESPN2 — Bradley at Loyola Chicago

ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Methodist

PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington State

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah State at San Diego State

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado at Southern California

PAC-12N — Arizona State at Washington

COLLEGE LACROSSE 12 p.m.

ACCN – TBA

2 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

FIGURE SKATING 3 p.m.

NBC — European Championships: Ladies Short Competition, Graz, Austria (taped)

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Third Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

9 a.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: The Morocco Champions, Final Round, Amizmiz, Morocco

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — The NFL Honors: From Miami

SKIING 5 p.m.

NBC — FIS Freestyle World Cup

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Mainz 05

FS2 — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United

3:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — FIFA International Friendly: Costa Rica vs. U.S. —

Sunday, February 2 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.

CBS — Georgetown at St. John’s

FS1 — Illinois at Iowa

3 p.m.

FS1 — Utah at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 11 a.m.

SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt

12 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Michigan

CBSSN — Duquesne at Virginia Commonwealth

ESPNU — South Florida at Connecticut

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at South Carolina

SECN — Florida at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Saint Louis at George Washington

ESPNU — Iowa State at West Virginia

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rutgers at Minnesota

SECN — Texas A&M at Louisiana State

5 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Maryland

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon State

COLLEGE WRESTLING 4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue

FIGURE SKATING 4 p.m.

NBC — European Championships: (taped)

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL 2 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL 6:30 p.m.

FOX — Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco vs. Kansas City, Miami

NHL HOCKEY 12:30 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Washington

RODEO 12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City

SNOWBOARDING 3 p.m.

NBC — FIS World Cup

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Cologne

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at SC Paderborn

2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: AC Milan at Udinese —

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.