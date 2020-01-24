Sports on TV

|Adv25
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, January 27
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Lehigh at American
ESPN — North Carolina at North Carolina State
ESPNU — Florida A&M at Norfolk State
BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa
ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma State
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Indiana
ESPN2 — U.S. at Connecticut
SECN — Auburn at Kentucky
NBATV — Houston at Utah
FS1 — Super Bowl Opening Night: From Miami
NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Dallas
NBCSN — FIS Alpine world Cup (taped)
NBCSN — FIS Alpine world Cup (taped)
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (taped)
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia —
|Tuesday, January 28
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at St. John’s
SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee
CBSSN — Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNEWS — Southern Methodist at Cincinnati
ESPNU — TBA
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami
BTN — Purdue at Rutgers
SECN – Georgia at Missouri
CBSSN — Butler at Georgetown
ESPN — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
ESPNU — Utah State at Wyoming
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa State at Baylor
TNT — Boston at Miami
TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia —
|Wednesday, January 29
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan State
FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
ACCN — Wake Forest at Notre Dame
CBSSN — Dayton at Duquesne
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
ESPNEWS — Temple at Connecticut
BTN — Indiana at Penn State
FS1 — Marquette at Xavier
SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
CBSSN — San Diego State at New Mexico
ESPNU — Baylor at Iowa State
ESPNU — Arizona State at Washington State
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
NBCSN — Richmond at Massachusetts
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
ESPN — Detroit at Brooklyn
ESPN — Houston at Portland
NBCSN — Nashville at Washington
NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Los Angeles
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Women’s Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Men’s Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia —
|Thursday, January 30
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — College of Charleston at James Madison
ESPNU — South Carolina (Upstate) at Presbyterian
FS1 — Minnesota at Illinois
CBSSN — Pepperdine at Brigham Young
ESPNU — Belmont at Tennessee Tech
PAC-12N — Oregon at California
FS1 — Utah at Southern California
CBSSN — Gonzaga at Santa Clara
ESPN2 — Colorado at UCLA
ESPN — California (Santa Barbara at California State (Northridge)
PAC-12N — Oregon State at Stanford
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
BTN — Maryland at Ohio State
ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame
SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Syracuse
BTN — Iowa at Maryland
SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Michigan at Nebraska
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
GOLF — Champions Tour: The Morocco Champions, First Round, Amizmiz, Morocco
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
TNT — Golden State at Boston
TNT — Utah at Denver
NBCSN — Nashville at New Jersey
3:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Men’s Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia —
|Friday, January 31
|BOXING
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Harvard at Pennsylvania
CBSSN — Akron at Kent State
ESPN2 — Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island
ESPNU — Bowling Green at Buffalo
ESPNU — Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin (Green Bay)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern California at Arizona State
FS1 — Baylor at Texas
FS2 — Seton Hall at Georgetown
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
SECN — Alabama at Louisiana State
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Penn State
CBSSN — Western Michigan at Nebraska (Omaha)
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
BTN — Penn State at Iowa
|CURLING (WOMEN’S)
|11 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. vs. Italy, Minnesota
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
GOLF — Champions Tour: The Morocco Champions, Second Round, Amizmiz, Morocco
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Third Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
ESPN — Dallas at Houston
ESPN — Portland at LA Lakers
NBCSN — FIS Freestyle World Cup
NBCSN — FIS Freestyle World Cup
FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke at Hertha Berlin —
|Saturday, February 1
|BOWLING
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Jonesboro Open, Jonesboro, Ark.
FS1 — PBC: Fight Night
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jose Ramirez vs. Viktor Postal (Junior Welterweight), Haikou, China
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|11 a.m.
FOX — Xavier at Seton Hall
CBSSN — Bryant at St. Francis
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — Creighton at Villanova
CBS — Connecticut at Memphis
FOX — Michigan State at Wisconsin
SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia
CBSSN — Colgate at Holy Cross
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Providence at Butler
SECN – Missouri at South Carolina
CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois
ESPN — Texas Tech at Kansas
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Central Florida at South Florida
PAC-12N — Oregon state at California
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina
CBSSN — East Carolina at Temple
ESPN — Kentucky at Auburn
ESPN2 — Houston at Cincinnati
ESPNU — Wichita State at Tulsa
PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford
SECN — Arkansas at Alabama
BTN — Penn State at Nebraska
ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest
CBSSN — Massachusetts at Davidson
ESPN — Duke at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Bradley at Loyola Chicago
ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Methodist
PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington State
SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt
BTN — Purdue at Northwestern
CBSSN — Utah State at San Diego State
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Colorado at Southern California
PAC-12N — Arizona State at Washington
ACCN – TBA
ACCN — TBA
NBC — European Championships: Ladies Short Competition, Graz, Austria (taped)
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Third Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
GOLF — Champions Tour: The Morocco Champions, Final Round, Amizmiz, Morocco
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
ABC — Philadelphia at Boston
FOX — The NFL Honors: From Miami
NBC — FIS Freestyle World Cup
FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Mainz 05
FS2 — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund
FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig
NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United
ESPNEWS — FIFA International Friendly: Costa Rica vs. U.S. —
|Sunday, February 2
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh
CBS — Georgetown at St. John’s
FS1 — Illinois at Iowa
FS1 — Utah at UCLA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|11 a.m.
SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt
BTN — Iowa at Michigan
CBSSN — Duquesne at Virginia Commonwealth
ESPNU — South Florida at Connecticut
ESPN2 — Tennessee at South Carolina
SECN — Florida at Kentucky
ACCN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Saint Louis at George Washington
ESPNU — Iowa State at West Virginia
ESPN2 — Rutgers at Minnesota
SECN — Texas A&M at Louisiana State
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Maryland
ESPN — TBA
PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon State
BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue
NBC — European Championships: (taped)
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
ABC — Philadelphia at Boston
FOX — Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco vs. Kansas City, Miami
NBC — Pittsburgh at Washington
CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City
CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City
NBC — FIS World Cup
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley
FS1 — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Cologne
FS2 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at SC Paderborn
ESPNEWS — Serie A: AC Milan at Udinese —
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.