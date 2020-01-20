Spurs cough up big lead, recover for 120-118 win over Suns

PHOENIX (AP) — Derrick White scored a season-high 25 points, Bryn Forbes added 24 and the San Antonio Spurs coughed up a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying to beat the Phoenix Suns 120-118 on Monday night.

San Antonio led 78-58 midway through the third quarter and 96-83 going into the fourth, but Phoenix chipped away. Suns center Deandre Ayton made two free throws with 3:55 left that tied it 108-all. Ricky Rubio hit a layup while drawing a foul, adding the free throw to push the Suns ahead for the first time at 113-111 with 2:55 left.

Forbes hit his eighth 3-pointer with 2:33 remaining to put the Spurs back up 114-113.

The Suns trailed 119-117 with 6.4 seconds left and Rubio had a chance to tie the game with two free throws, but missed the first attempt before making the second. San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge responded by making one of two free throws to push the Spurs ahead 120-118 with 5.6 seconds left.

Devin Booker missed a long 3 with about two seconds left that would have won it.

Booker led the Suns with 37 points. He had 22 during the third quarter in a nearly single-handed effort to keep Phoenix close.

Forbes was 7 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half and made six in the second quarter. The 6-foot-3 guard peeled around a screen in the final seconds of the period, making his seventh 3 over the outstretched arm of Kelly Oubre Jr. to give the Spurs a 66-51 halftime lead.

San Antonio made 12 of 20 shots (60%) from 3-point territory in the first half. Dario Saric and Ayton both scored 10 points for the Suns before the break. Ayton finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth straight game of at least 20 points and 10 boards.

TIP-INS

Spurs: DeMarre Carroll and Rudy Gay both missed the game because of illness. … The Spurs shot 17 of 31 (55%) from 3-point range.

Suns: Oubre was back in the starting lineup after missing two games while in concussion protocol. … F Aron Baynes (left hip soreness) and G Cameron Johnson (bruised right quad) were also out. … It was the first time since opening night that Rubio, Booker, Oubre, Saric and Ayton started in the same game. … The Suns are one win from 19, which would match last season’s total.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Play at New Orleans on Wednesday.

Suns: Host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

