St. Bonaventure 62, Fordham 55, OT

ST. BONAVENTURE (13-8)

Lofton 0-9 6-6 6, Welch 7-13 4-5 22, English 2-8 3-5 8, Osunniyi 5-7 0-3 10, Winston 1-7 0-0 2, Planutis 1-5 0-0 2, Ikpeze 2-2 2-2 6, Vasquez 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 20-56 17-23 62.

FORDHAM (7-13)

Cobb 3-11 0-0 7, Perry 6-17 0-0 16, Eyisi 0-2 5-6 5, Portley 4-13 0-0 9, Colon 1-4 0-0 3, Austin 2-5 0-0 6, Rose 3-3 0-0 9, Soriano 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 5-6 55.

Halftime_Fordham 22-21. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 5-22 (Welch 4-7, English 1-3, Vasquez 0-2, Lofton 0-3, Planutis 0-3, Winston 0-4), Fordham 12-33 (Perry 4-13, Rose 3-3, Austin 2-4, Colon 1-2, Portley 1-5, Cobb 1-6). Fouled Out_Eyisi. Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 47 (Welch 14), Fordham 26 (Cobb 7). Assists_St. Bonaventure 17 (Lofton, Winston 5), Fordham 13 (Cobb 6). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 15, Fordham 21. A_2,101 (3,200).

