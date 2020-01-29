Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

St. Bonaventure 62, Fordham 55, OT

January 29, 2020 9:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

ST. BONAVENTURE (13-8)

Lofton 0-9 6-6 6, Welch 7-13 4-5 22, English 2-8 3-5 8, Osunniyi 5-7 0-3 10, Winston 1-7 0-0 2, Planutis 1-5 0-0 2, Ikpeze 2-2 2-2 6, Vasquez 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 20-56 17-23 62.

FORDHAM (7-13)

Cobb 3-11 0-0 7, Perry 6-17 0-0 16, Eyisi 0-2 5-6 5, Portley 4-13 0-0 9, Colon 1-4 0-0 3, Austin 2-5 0-0 6, Rose 3-3 0-0 9, Soriano 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 5-6 55.

Halftime_Fordham 22-21. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 5-22 (Welch 4-7, English 1-3, Vasquez 0-2, Lofton 0-3, Planutis 0-3, Winston 0-4), Fordham 12-33 (Perry 4-13, Rose 3-3, Austin 2-4, Colon 1-2, Portley 1-5, Cobb 1-6). Fouled Out_Eyisi. Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 47 (Welch 14), Fordham 26 (Cobb 7). Assists_St. Bonaventure 17 (Lofton, Winston 5), Fordham 13 (Cobb 6). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 15, Fordham 21. A_2,101 (3,200).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen conduct field training in subzero temperatures

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck