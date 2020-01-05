Listen Live Sports

St. Bonaventure 71, George Washington 66

January 5, 2020 5:52 pm
 
ST. BONAVENTURE (9-5)

Lofton 5-11 6-9 17, Welch 0-7 0-0 0, Osunniyi 8-8 4-7 20, Johnson 5-8 0-0 12, Planutis 6-8 0-0 13, Winston 1-4 4-4 7, Vasquez 1-3 0-0 2, Ikpeze 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 14-20 71.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (6-8)

Jack 4-14 0-0 11, Battle 6-16 5-6 20, Harris 5-6 0-0 11, Potter 3-8 4-5 11, Toro 2-4 2-3 6, Paar 2-3 0-0 4, Nelson 0-2 0-0 0, Mitola 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 23-55 11-14 66.

Halftime_George Washington 30-28. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 5-16 (Johnson 2-5, Planutis 1-2, Lofton 1-3, Winston 1-3, Vasquez 0-1, Welch 0-2), George Washington 9-27 (Jack 3-10, Battle 3-12, Harris 1-1, Mitola 1-2, Potter 1-2). Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 31 (Osunniyi 9), George Washington 23 (Harris 7). Assists_St. Bonaventure 12 (Lofton 8), George Washington 15 (Potter 8). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 15, George Washington 14. A_2,259 (5,000).

