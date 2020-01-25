St. Francis Brooklyn 86, St. Francis (Pa.) 79

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (12-8)

Blackmon 0-0 0-0 24, Braxton 0-0 0-0 0, Gaskins 0-0 0-0 5, Kuzavas 0-0 0-0 0, Laskey 0-0 0-0 0, Ruggery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 29.

ST. FRANCIS BROOKLYN (10-10)

Hawkins 7-13 5-5 21, Celen 6-6 9-10 22, Cosic 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 1-3 0-0 3, Higgins 4-11 4-4 13, Krtinic 3-7 0-0 8, McLean 7-12 0-1 15, Nurse 0-0 2-2 2, Rohlehr 1-1 0-1 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 36.

Halftime_St. Francis (Pa.) 42-38. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 0-0 (), St. Francis Brooklyn 0-0 (Krtinic 2-4, Hawkins 2-5, Celen 1-1, Evans 1-2, McLean 1-3, Higgins 1-4, Williams 0-2). Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 15 (Ruggery 6), St. Francis Brooklyn 16 (Celen, McLean 7). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 7 (Braxton 5), St. Francis Brooklyn 6 (Hawkins 4). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 0, St. Francis Brooklyn 0. A_598 (1,200).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.