St. Francis looks for home win vs Bryant

January 31, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Bryant (10-11, 2-6) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (13-8, 6-4)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its eighth straight win over Bryant at DeGol Arena. The last victory for the Bulldogs at St. Francis (Pa.) was a 78-58 win on Jan. 5, 2013.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Keith Braxton, Isaiah Blackmon and Myles Thompson have collectively accounted for 56 percent of St. Francis (Pa.)’s scoring this season. For Bryant, Adam Grant, Ikenna Ndugba and Charles Pride have scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season.

RAMPING IT UP: The Red Flash have scored 78.8 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 73.2 per game they put up in non-conference play.ACCURATE ADAM: Grant has connected on 38.1 percent of the 194 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Red Flash are 6-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 7-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bulldogs are 5-0 when recording at least 14 offensive rebounds and 5-11 when they fall short of that total.

COLD SPELL: Bryant has lost its last four road games, scoring 66.8 points, while allowing 74.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is rated second among NEC teams with an average of 77.9 points per game. The Red Flash have averaged 81.3 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

