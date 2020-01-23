St. Francis (NY) beats Robert Morris 78-57

NEW YORK (AP) — Chauncey Hawkins and Deniz Celen scored 15 points apiece as St. Francis (NY) easily defeated Robert Morris 78-57 on Thursday night.

Unique McLean added 13 points, Rob Higgins scored 12 and Stevan Krtinic had 11 for the Terriers. McLean also had 10 rebounds.

AJ Bramah had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Colonials (9-11, 5-2 Northeast Conference). Dante Treacy added 13 points. Josh Williams had 10 points.

The Terriers evened the season series against the Colonials, who defeated St. Francis 78-52 on Jan. 9. St. Francis (9-10, 3-4) faces St. Francis (Pa.) at home on Saturday. Robert Morris plays Long Island University on the road on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.