St. Francis (Pa.) 84, CCSU 77

CCSU (2-21)

Krishnan 5-13 4-5 18, Outlaw 5-9 0-0 10, Reed 3-7 0-0 6, Wallace 3-6 0-0 6, Baker 5-13 2-2 16, Wilson 2-2 0-1 4, Rowe 0-3 0-0 0, Newkirk 0-1 0-0 0, Tennyson 5-7 2-2 15, Olamuyiwa 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-62 8-10 77.

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (13-8)

Blackmon 5-12 7-8 18, Braxton 5-17 5-5 16, Dixon-Conover 7-7 0-0 18, Flagg 9-14 1-5 19, Thompson 3-12 3-5 9, Stewart 0-2 2-2 2, Labriolo 0-0 0-0 0, Kuzavas 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-65 18-25 84.

Halftime_CCSU 49-29. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 11-25 (Baker 4-9, Krishnan 4-10, Tennyson 3-4, Reed 0-2), St. Francis (Pa.) 6-19 (Dixon-Conover 4-4, Blackmon 1-6, Braxton 1-6, Thompson 0-1, Stewart 0-2). Rebounds_CCSU 26 (Outlaw, Reed 7), St. Francis (Pa.) 38 (Blackmon 10). Assists_CCSU 14 (Baker, Wilson, Rowe, Newkirk 3), St. Francis (Pa.) 10 (Blackmon, Braxton, Dixon-Conover 3). Total Fouls_CCSU 20, St. Francis (Pa.) 12. A_1,008 (3,500).

