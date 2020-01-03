St. Joe’s faces tough test vs No. 20 Dayton

No. 20 Dayton (12-2, 1-0) vs. Saint Joseph’s (3-10, 0-1)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Dayton presents a tough challenge for Saint Joseph’s. Saint Joseph’s has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Dayton blew out La Salle by 26 in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Saint Joseph’s’ Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Chereef Knox have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Daly has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 33 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-10 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Dayton is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Flyers are 1-2 when opponents score more than 68.

DID YOU KNOW: The Dayton offense has scored 83.3 points per game this season, ranking the Flyers eighth among Division I teams. The Saint Joseph’s defense has allowed 81.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 299th overall).

