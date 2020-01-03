Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

St. Joe’s faces tough test vs No. 20 Dayton

January 3, 2020 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

No. 20 Dayton (12-2, 1-0) vs. Saint Joseph’s (3-10, 0-1)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Dayton presents a tough challenge for Saint Joseph’s. Saint Joseph’s has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Dayton blew out La Salle by 26 in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Saint Joseph’s’ Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Chereef Knox have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Daly has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 33 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-10 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Dayton is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Flyers are 1-2 when opponents score more than 68.

DID YOU KNOW: The Dayton offense has scored 83.3 points per game this season, ranking the Flyers eighth among Division I teams. The Saint Joseph’s defense has allowed 81.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 299th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time